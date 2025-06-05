UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 86,973 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.31% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $487.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

