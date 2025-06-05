UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 9,606 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 917,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

