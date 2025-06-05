UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $392.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. Wall Street Zen raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

