UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $48.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

