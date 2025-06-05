UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Informatica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 112,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,934 shares of company stock worth $3,432,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.27, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.