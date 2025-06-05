UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in National Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.