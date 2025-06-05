UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,430,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 272,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after buying an additional 130,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,520 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

