UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 262,572 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 262,572 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Teladoc Health worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,667 shares of company stock worth $220,901. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

