UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 30,850 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $80.11 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $80.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

