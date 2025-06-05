UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,410,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 516,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,330,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 237,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 222,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

