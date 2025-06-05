UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 68,022 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,022 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 219,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nevro by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 306,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

