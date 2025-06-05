UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 964,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

MREO opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.53. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

