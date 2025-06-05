UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,396 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 353,618 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.8%

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 722.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

