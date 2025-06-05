UBS Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $128.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

