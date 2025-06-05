Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after buying an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

