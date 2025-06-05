University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

