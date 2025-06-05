Value Stocks To Follow Now – June 3rd

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Blueprint Medicines, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Oklo, Credo Technology Group, and Applied Digital are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear underpriced relative to their fundamental metrics—such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios—compared with the broader market. Investors purchase them on the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, leading to capital appreciation and often above-average dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $27.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,881,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $149.39.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. 18,087,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,225. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,959,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,592,227. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,477,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of -0.02.

Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Shares of CRDO traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. 18,793,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,661. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.27 and a beta of 2.29. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,741,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

