VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.03% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Performance

VNM stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.91. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

