Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

