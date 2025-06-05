VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,236,450. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total value of $137,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,079.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5%

VRSN opened at $274.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.12 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

