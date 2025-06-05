Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,672,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,836,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662,227 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

