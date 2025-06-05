Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.