VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

