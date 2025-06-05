Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

