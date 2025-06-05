Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,782 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

