Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,509 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.