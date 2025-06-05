Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 36,351 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 315.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $3,919,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $15,548,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

