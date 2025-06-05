Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,273 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VTWO stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.