Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of BATS SEIV opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

