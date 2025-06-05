Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Illumina by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

