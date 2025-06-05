Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,263,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $305.31 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.