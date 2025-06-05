Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,448,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,511,000 after buying an additional 264,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

