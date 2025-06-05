Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,749,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,087,000 after buying an additional 235,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

