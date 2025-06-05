Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,245 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,986,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,484,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

