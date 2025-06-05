Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,265 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

