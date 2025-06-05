Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 81,254 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,254 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.