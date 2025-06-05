Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 832 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in TotalEnergies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.