Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 94,080 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

