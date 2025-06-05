Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $77.95 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

