Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Maplebear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Maplebear by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,415 shares of company stock worth $643,103. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CART shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.3%

CART stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

