Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 4.6%

BATS XBJL opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

