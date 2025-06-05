Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,212.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,136.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,704.36. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

