Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solventum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solventum by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.