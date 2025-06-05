Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 232.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Biogen by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 0.0%

BIIB opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

