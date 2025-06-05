Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,904. The trade was a 61.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.