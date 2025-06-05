Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,165,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 5.9%

BATS:INDA opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

