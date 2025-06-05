Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

