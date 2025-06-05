Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

