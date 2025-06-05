Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in AppFolio by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $218.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.29 and its 200 day moving average is $230.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

