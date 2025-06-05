Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

BATS:FJUN opened at $52.43 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

